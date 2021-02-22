NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Firefighters quickly stopped a gas leak Monday that sprang when an unoccupied pickup truck hit two 100-pound propane tanks outside a house on Bungay Road.
The leak was reported about 11:30 a.m. at a home on Bungay Lake near the North Attleboro Fish Hatchery.
Fire Chief Chris Coleman said the accident occurred when the pickup, which was not occupied at the time, somehow switched gears and rolled down a hill into the tanks.
The pickup was being used at the time to tow a recycling bin to the street, according to the chief.
A hose connecting the two home heating propane tanks became disconnected, creating the leak, but neither tank was ruptured, Coleman said.
“We were able to shut off the propane tanks at the valve,” Coleman said.
Wind blew the gas toward the lake and away from nearby homes and an air monitor check of the house revealed none of the gas entered the home, he said.
As a precaution, Coleman said, firefighters connected a hose line to a hydrant about 50 yards from the house.
