NORTH ATTLEBORO — Three groups dedicated to fighting hunger locally are holding “spirit day” Friday to urge people to donate food and money to the cause.
The Hockomock YMCA, Lenore’s Pantry and Our Open Umbrella say they have created the North Attleboro Food Access Collaborative in response to what they call “the staggering increase” in town residents facing “food insecurity.”
The aim is to ensure “all ages and populations” have access to food and “other necessary items and supportive services.”
To mark World Food Day — a United Nations effort to promote global awareness of hunger — the North Attleboro group is asking residents to wear red and donate a food item or money to help with the cause.
Lenore’s Pantry’s most needed items include canned pasta, meat and other canned meals. Donations are accepted at town hall and information is available at https://www.nattleboro.com/board-of-health/bulletins/lenores-pantry.
Open Umbrella’s most needed items include shelf-stable milk, juice boxes and fruit cups. The group will have various drop-off locations around town, listed on its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/OOUNAMa/ and will be at Wednesday’s Downtown North Attleboro Block Party.
The YMCA food access initiative includes oatmeal cups or packets, macaroni and cheese and granola bars, among its most needed items. For more information, see the Y’s website at https://www.hockymca.org/food-access/.
Monetary donations via VENMO should go to @hockymca and they will be split among all three groups. Note “NA Food Access Collaborative” when making the donations.
