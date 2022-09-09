NORTH ATTLEBORO — The words “Finish Strong” were emblazoned on the back of a T-shirt worn by a North Attleboro High School football player.

He and other members of the team, the NAHS cheerleaders and the drum line of the school band were at the Martin Elementary School Thursday morning to welcome fourth-grader Brayden Tryon back to school after he finished his last chemotherapy treatment at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.