NORTH ATTLEBORO — The words “Finish Strong” were emblazoned on the back of a T-shirt worn by a North Attleboro High School football player.
He and other members of the team, the NAHS cheerleaders and the drum line of the school band were at the Martin Elementary School Thursday morning to welcome fourth-grader Brayden Tryon back to school after he finished his last chemotherapy treatment at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence.
And that’s exactly what Brayden did.
The 10-year-old rode back to school in Engine 1 from the Cranston, R.I. Fire Department, which in turn was escorted by a phalanx of eight to 10 police motorcycles with lights flashing and sirens blaring.
It was quite a commotion, but it was very happy commotion on a warm bright and sunny late summer day.
But according to his principal Jen Evans, his coach Zach Johnson of the North Attleboro Red Junior Rockets, and most importantly, his parents Ashley and Patrick Tryon, Brayden was strong all along.
When the youngster dismounted from the fire truck he was beaming from ear to ear.
The reception was unexpected, he said.
The high school players presented him with a football jersey (No. 99) and the youngster ran down a line of welcomers, slapping fives.
He was then escorted to his fourth grade classroom by his principal, firefighters, police and classmates who lined halls.
The students chanted “let’s go Brayden, let’s go.”
Tiny faces, all bright and shining from first grade on up, were smiling with eyes sparkling.
They were all full of life and optimism, as was Brayden.
The boy was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in August of 2020, his mom said.
The disease, which can be fatal, resulted in a two-year battle for life.
Brayden began treatments immediately and they were painful.
He had a chemotherapy at Hasbro every week and took oral medication at home.
He lost his hair and the chemo made him sick.
“The first year was bad,” his dad said.
The second year was less bad, he said, because the chemo was “maintenance chemo,” which is less intense.
On Thursday, Brayden had all his hair and, if he had lost weight, he had gained it back.
He could not have looked healthier or more fit.
His principal said he didn’t miss any school and his coach said he didn’t miss a football practice.
“Even if he can’t do anything, he always shows up,” Johnson said.
“He has not missed a beat during the whole process,” his coach said. “He inspired his teammates to do better. The kids really look up to him as a role model.”
Evans, who orchestrated the celebratory return, called Brayden “a very strong kid.”
And she praised the community for its support.
“North has been amazing,” Evans said.
In a short interview after everything quieted down, Brayden was humble.
“I kinda just toughed it out,” he said, adding he wanted to be a good example for his teammates and classmates.
He was asked about the reception he got.
“It was very nice,” Brayden said. “I wasn’t expecting it.”
His sister Lyla, 8, and Colton, 7, were there to help him celebrate.
Another sister Saylor, 2, was in the care of her grandmother at home.
Brayden’s mom said Saylor and Brayden have a strong bond because she was born at the same time he became ill.
Family was important in keeping Brayden strong and that included a puppy named Birdie who was always there to comfort him.
Brayden’s parents couldn’t have been prouder of their son.
“The guy’s a warrior, a champion,” his dad said.
And Mom Ashley echoed he sentiment.
“I’m very proud of him,” she said. “He’s very strong.”
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.