north foxboro firefighters honored

From left, Firefighter Richard McDonagh (Ret.), Firefighter/Paramedic Corey Shepardson, Lt. Jeffery Badger (Ret.), Lt. Scott Langille, Capt. George McKinnon, Capt. Joshua Langille and Fire Chief Christopher Coleman pose for a photo at the 33rd annual Firefighter of the Year Awards. All are with the North Attleboro Fire Department except Shepardson, who is with the Foxboro Fire Department.

 North Attleboro Fire Department

Members of the North Attleboro Fire Department and a Foxboro firefighter/paramedic were recognized Friday for helping to save a man's life during an airplane flight last year.

The local department members were among firefighters from 17 Massachusetts departments recognized at the state's 33rd Annual Firefighter of the Year Awards at Worcester’s Mechanics Hall.