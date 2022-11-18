Members of the North Attleboro Fire Department and a Foxboro firefighter/paramedic were recognized Friday for helping to save a man's life during an airplane flight last year.
The local department members were among firefighters from 17 Massachusetts departments recognized at the state's 33rd Annual Firefighter of the Year Awards at Worcester’s Mechanics Hall.
Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Public Safety Secretary Terrence M. Reidy, and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey were among the attendees.
North Attleboro Fire Chief Christopher Coleman, Capt. George McKinnon, Capt. Josh Langille, Lt. Scott Langille, Ret. Lt. Jeff Badger, Ret. Firefighter Rich McDonagh, and Foxboro Firefighter/Paramedic Cory Shepardson were presented with a group Citation for Meritorious Conduct for their efforts in helping to save the life of a man who became unresponsive on a flight from Boston to Chicago Sept. 16, 2021.
"It's an honor to be recognized alongside my fellow firefighters and friends," Chief Coleman said in a news release. "We had no idea what was going to happen when we got onto that flight that day, yet I'm extremely grateful we were all there and well-prepared with our EMS knowledge as we were able to save a life that day.
"I would like to personally recognize and thank Captain McKinnon, Captain Langille, Lt. Langille, Lt. Badger, and Firefighters McDonagh and Cory Shepardson for their response that day, as it truly was a joint effort," Coleman added.
The fire chief and several active and retired firefighters were on a Southwest Airlines flight from Logan International Airport to Chicago Midway International Airport when they were alerted to an unresponsive man in a row behind them.
He was experiencing symptoms consistent with a seizure and firefighters quickly began performing CPR. Advanced life support was then administered until the man’s pulse returned. He was stabilized for the rest of the flight and taken to an area hospital upon arrival at Midway.
Coleman and the other firefighters were en route to Denver to visit the Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial in Colorado Springs and honor deceased firefighters, including North Attleboro's Chris Cornetta and Jack White.