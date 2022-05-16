NORTH ATTLEBORO — Downtown North Attleboro Associates is planning an event this Friday evening to help the town’s food pantry and its public swimming pool.
The fundraiser will begin with a BYOB cocktail — or soft drink — hour at 6 p.m. at Bristol Masonic Lodge, 46 South Main St., followed by a buffet dinner at 7 and a DJ, raffles and a silent auction afterwards.
The cost is $25 per person and proceeds will help Lenore’s Pantry, which is run by the town health department, and World War II Memorial Pool.
The downtown business group is also seeking donations of funds or items for the silent auction. Lenore’s Pantry is always in need of food donations, which can be delivered during business hours to town hall, 43 South Washington St.
Call/email JoAnn Cathcart for tickets and info: 508-695-1759 or jojocath1948@gmail.com.