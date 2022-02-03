NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town is getting an interest-free loan from the state to help clean up chemical contamination in its water supply.
North Attleboro will receive $4.5 million to upgrade its Adamsdale well to bring levels of PFAS chemicals below state-approved levels, according to Mark Hollowell, public works director. It was one of only three towns in the state to receive the loans.
PFAS are man-made chemicals used in a variety of industrial and consumer goods, including rain gear, certain pesticides, carpeting and even makeup. Regulators began phasing them out 20 years ago in the United States but they still may be found in products from overseas.
Last October, the state Department of Environmental Protection established maximum levels for the chemicals at 20 parts per trillion. Town officials have emphasized there was no health threat to the general public and North Attleboro is not the only community with elevated levels of the chemicals found in testing.
The Massachusetts Clean Water Trust approved $20.6 million in loan commitments at its meeting Wednesday.
The trust, in collaboration with the DEP, helps communities build or replace water infrastructure and ensures the safety of drinking water. it does so with low-interest loans and grants in the form of loan forgiveness to cities, towns and water utilities through the Massachusetts State Revolving Funds.
Hollowell said the loan will allow North Attleboro to construct a treatment facility at the Adamsdale well.
“The loan program will save over $1.5 million in interest costs over the life of the loan and the trust will forgive almost $300,000 toward the principal loan for a total of over $1.8 million in savings for...rate payers,” Hollowell said in an email to The Sun Chronicle.
“Additionally, the town has received $250,000 in design grants from the DEP and $150,000 in grants for our short-term PFAS-free kiosk” at the DPW headquarters at 49 Whiting St.