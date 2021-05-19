NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town is getting $500,000 to clean up a “Brownfields” site that has been an issue for local officials since the 1980s.
The Boulter Farm area, formerly a pig farm, sand and gravel pit, auto junkyard and site for waste and demolition material disposal, is contaminated with PCBs, petroleum products and heavy metals.
Town Manager Michael Borg said the town was “thrilled to partner with the Environmental Protective Agency in cleaning up the former Courtois property” as the Mendon Road site is also known.
The town acquired it for non-payment of taxes more than 20 years ago and it has sat idle since, thanks to the pollution found on the property.
“The Brownfields Cleanup Grant awarded will be used to mitigate petroleum contamination that will then allow the town to market the property, which has sat idle since 1988. Cleaning up this site will pave the way for redevelopment of the site into affordable housing with a commercial component,” Borg said.
To the EPA, Brownfields are any previously developed property that may be unusable because of contamination.
The grant is one of six awarded to Massachusetts communities, totaling more than $3 million.
“These funds will support underserved and economically disadvantaged communities around the state in assessing and cleaning up abandoned industrial and commercial properties,” the EPA announced.
The grants are among 151 communities across the nation to receive 154 grant awards totaling $66.5 million in Brownfields funding through its Multipurpose, Assessment, and Cleanup (MAC) Grants, the EPA said.
Since its inception in 1995, EPA’s Brownfields Program has provided nearly $1.72 billion in grants to assess and clean up contaminated properties and return them to productive reuse.
According to an analysis done for the town as part of its grant application earlier this year: “The Boulter Farm Area site has been vacant since the 1980s and was acquired by the town on Nov.16, 1998, as a tax taking. Based on the results of investigations conducted by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in 2002, 2009 and 2010, there was evidence of petroleum hydrocarbons, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), and metals in soil and/or groundwater which appears to be attributed to historic operations at the former BFA site....”
“On behalf of the residents of the town, our sincere thank you to the EPA for its diligence and assistance in cleaning up contaminated sites such as this across the country,” said Borg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.