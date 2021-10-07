NORTH ATTLEBORO -- School officials had some good news to share this week.
A sizeable federal grant will allow the district to refresh the Chromebook laptop computers that have been distributed to local students, Lincoln Lynch, temporary business manager, told the school committee at its regular monthly meeting Monday.
The $710,000 grant, distributed as part of pandemic relief funds, will also allow the establishment of additional hot spots to ease computer access.
Roughly 2,300 devices were leased for classroom and home use for middle and high school students in 2018, using funds derived from a Proposition 2 1/2 override that year.
Lynch cited the efforts of Meg Camire, student services coordinator, and Gideon Gaudet, director of technology, in securing the funding.
Noting that only $15 million was committed to Massachusetts in this grant, Superintendent John Antonucci said, “We have professionals who are on the ball.”
Progress report
Principal Peter Haviland of North Attleboro High reported that the New England Association of Schools and Colleges has accepted the five-year progress report the school completed last year.
The association, which measures schools by several criteria, including technology and budget transparency, said the high school met every of its standards, Haviland told the board.
Chairman Ethan Hamilton said that while funding from the override helped the school meet the NEASC standards, it was “the leadership” at the school that made the difference.
The NEASC website lists North Attleboro High as accredited through 2027.
