NORTH ATTLEBORO — A state grant will help the town obtain vending machines so vulnerable populations can avoid potential contaminants in the drinking water supply.
A dozen water systems in Massachusetts will be getting grants totaling approximately $1.3 million to address elevated levels of chemicals known as PFAS, the Baker administration announced Tuesday.
North Attleboro’s share of the grant will be $150,000.
“This grant is will bolster North Attleboro’s efforts to combat contamination in our local bodies of water,” said state Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro. “PFAS has imposed significant strains on our local resources, but we have remained vigilant in our efforts to promote public health and protect our environment.”
PFAS are man-made chemicals used in a variety of industrial and consumer goods, including rain gear, certain pesticides, carpeting and even makeup. Regulators began phasing them out 20 years ago in the United States. However, they still may be found in products imported from overseas.
The health effects of PFAS are not clear, although they are suspected of affecting fetal development and possibly increasing the risk of some cancers. Pregnant women, infants and people with compromised immune systems are advised to avoid drinking water with elevated levels.
A notice was placed on the town’s department of public works website and letters were sent to water system customers in late July notifying them that PFAS levels above those allowed by state regulators had been found in tests of the town’s water.
DPW Director Mark Hollowell told the town council at the time that since the presence of the chemicals was first detected in one of the department’s wells nearly a year ago, that well was shut down. But when testing this spring showed more of the chemical the department could not shut down a second well.
The state Department of Environmental Protection established maximum levels for chemicals last October at 20 parts per trillion (ppt), Hollowell said, well below the federal standard of 70 ppt. Hollowell emphasized to the councilors that the situation was not an emergency, there was no health threat to the general public and North Attleboro is not the only community with elevated levels of the chemicals found in testing.
Some 60 communities are in situations similar to North Attleboro’s, including Attleboro, Foxboro and Mansfield.
The vending machine plan is one part of the town’s response, Hollowell said at the time.
North Attleboro is already in the process of designing filter systems that will eliminate the chemicals from the town water using government aid. Work on one affected well is set to begin and work on a second could be finished in April of 2022.
The facility to provide filtered water, at no charge, for vulnerable populations would be located at the DPW’s 49 Whiting St. headquarters. People who choose to buy bottled water should save their receipts for an abatement program for their water bill.
“PFAS is an emerging contaminant of national concern that is known to have widespread health effects,” said Gov. Charlie Baker. “These grants will provide critical funds needed to assist communities with the emergency and interim measures that must be taken to ensure their residents have drinking water that is safe, clean, and healthy to consume and use.”
Scanlon said he began collaborating with local officials early on after heightened PFAS levels were identified. The town submitted early applications for grant funding in August and Scanlon submitted letters to the state Department of Environment Protection urging it to approve North Attleboro’s applications.
The DEP will be offering up to three rounds of funding through the grant program.
Other grants will be going to Abington and Rockland, Barnstable, Centerville, Osterville and Marstons Mills, Easton, Holbrook, Ipswich, Pepperell, Randolph, Sharon, Wellesley and Wayland.
