NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town is getting a state grant that will help keep pedestrians and bike riders safer, among other improvements.
The $385,871 grant will go to installing new sidewalks, curb ramps, and high visibility crossings along Arnold Road. The funds will also provide lane markings and bike signage near Amvet and Roosevelt elementary schools.
The grants are part of a $4.47 million state Department of Transportation program for a dozen cities and towns that is part of the Complete Streets Funding Program.
These grant awards will be used by recipient municipalities to fund local multi-modal infrastructure projects that improve travel for bicyclists, pedestrians, public transit users, and people using other forms of transportation.
“The Complete Streets Funding Program has awarded $55 million in funding through 172 grant awards since 2016 to support municipalities in their ongoing efforts to improve their transportation infrastructure, build safe, convenient and easily accessible transportation networks and to facilitate economic development opportunities,” said Gov. Charlie Baker in announcing the grants.
“We continue to be both pleased and impressed by the number of communities demonstrating their commitment to providing safe travel for people of all ages and abilities through this program,” Acting Transportation Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler said.
