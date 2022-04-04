NORTH ATTLEBORO — Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at North Attleboro High School as voters decide a four-way race for two seats on the local school committee.
Incumbents Ethan Hamilton and John Costello are being challenged by David Chee, a former school board member and selectmen, and Charles Dobre-Badobre, who has not held political office before.
Their race for the two three-year terms is the only contest on this year’s town election ballot. All the other offices are being filled by incumbents.
Hamilton, who is currently the board’s chairman, is running for what he says will be his third and final term on the committee. Costello is seeking his second term.
Both have pointed to the accomplishments of the current school committee, including establishing free all-day kindergarten and hiring a new superintendent.
Chee, who served under the town’s old system of government before residents adopted a charter in 2019, says his top priority would be responsible budget planning.
Dobre-Badobre says he would be a fresh voice for transparency on the board.
Costello and Dobre-Badobre have been endorsed by the North Attleboro Federation of Teachers.
Some voters will find their precincts have changed due to redistricting. Those voters will have been notified by the town’s election commission. Election officials will have lists of voters who will vote in different precincts this year.
Lists are also available at nattleboro.com on the election commission page.