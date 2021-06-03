NORTH ATTLEBORO — Graduation exercises for the Class of 2021 are still planned for 6 p.m. Friday at Community Field, but school administrators will be keeping an eye on the skies nevertheless.
Forecasts by the National Weather Service in Norton late Thursday were calling for “a chance of showers after noon.”
According to a notification sent to students and staff, high school administrators will announce by 2 p.m. on Friday whether they will postpone commencement. The scheduled rain date is Saturday at 10 a.m.
While noting that the forecast has been changing, if there is a chance of stormy weather Friday, Principal Peter Haviland said, “we will not subject any attendee to an unsafe situation, especially when Saturday morning’s weather continues to project as favorable.”
He added that “we will continue to prepare for a Friday graduation; however, if the reports of possible thunderstorms don’t subside enough to provide the highest confidence that we can conduct a safe and enjoyable ceremony for all attendees, we will postpone it to Saturday....”
The forecast for Saturday is mostly sunny and warm, with a high near 87 degrees.
Bishop Feehan High, which had planned ceremonies for McGrath Stadium on Thursday evening, moved them to Friday at 4 p.m. to avoid possible bad weather.
