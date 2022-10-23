NA GWOT Monument

An artist’s conception of the proposed monument to veterans of the global war on terrorism planned for Barrows Park in North Attleboro.

 Submitted photo

NORTH ATTLEBORO — There may be too many to name and the campaign they are fighting in has no end in sight, but a local group is determined to honor veterans of the nation’s war on terrorism the way the town has recognized those who have served in other conflicts.

Now, The Friends of North Attleboro Monuments, the group recently formed to raise funds for a permanent monument at Barrows Park in the town center, is looking for help.

Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews.