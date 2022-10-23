NORTH ATTLEBORO — There may be too many to name and the campaign they are fighting in has no end in sight, but a local group is determined to honor veterans of the nation’s war on terrorism the way the town has recognized those who have served in other conflicts.
Now, The Friends of North Attleboro Monuments, the group recently formed to raise funds for a permanent monument at Barrows Park in the town center, is looking for help.
“We are hoping the community will get behind this,” Gregory Meyer, the Friends’ president says. “This community has been great supporting veterans and that is the whole purpose of this monument.”
Meyer, 57, a retired lieutenant colonel in the Massachusetts National Guard and a veteran of the war in Iraq, is one of several vets on the committee, which was formed as a tax-exempt non-profit specifically for the purpose of raising funds for the monument that will join others in Barrows Park.
“We don’t use the term memorial,” he said. The purpose of the monument is to “recognize and honor the service of North Attleboro citizens” who have served in conflicts 9/11 and continue to serve.
Even after active combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan ended, Meyer said, there are still Americans in Africa, Syria and other hot spots around the globe.
“It’s the longest conflict in our history. It’s time to recognize those people and their families,” he said.
The committee is working with a design and manufacturing firm in Tennessee that has provided a proposal for a monument that includes bronze plaques for the branches of the armed services and a message honoring, “North Attleboro’s men and women of the United States Armed Forces for their service and sacrifice during the global war on terrorism.”
Unlike with some of the other monuments in town, the committee won’t try to gather the names of all who have served who have some connection with the community.
Instead, an inscription will read in part: “A grateful nation thanks you for your selfless service and personal courage.”
Meyer says the Friends’ current goal is to raise $150,000 through donations, grants and other sources. Anyone who wants to can volunteer to help or contribute financially through Venmo or sending a check to town hall. The Friends have a Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083963615483 that has more information about donations and levels of giving.
While the group doesn’t have a groundbreaking date set yet, the town’s parks and recreation department has already indicated that it will help erect the monument when the time comes.
“I’ve been posting on North Attleboro Facebook forums to get the word out,” Meyer said. “We will be pursuing grants, talking to businesses.”
The effort has already raised nearly $12,000 towards its goal, according to the Facebook page’s tally.
Attleboro has a memorial to 9/11 victims at Capron Park and one honoring those who have served in the military since in South Attleboro. Foxboro dedicated its own $50,000 war on terrorism memorial on its common in 2018.
Talk of a monument in North Attleboro began several years ago but was sidelined by the pandemic
