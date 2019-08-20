NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Clothes To Go, a volunteer group that provides free clothing to those in need, set two records Saturday by serving the most families and attracting the most volunteers in its history.
"We hit a milestone," director Corlis Moniz said. "We're in awe."
The group is associated with Faith Fellowship United Methodist Church and has been in existence for 12 years, the past two at 20 Hoppin Hill Road in North Attleboro.
Moniz said Clothes To Go is open Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. and by appointment.
The past Saturday more than 50 families came to pick out clothes, well about the average of 20 families. And that doesn't count the 30 bags of clothes it sent out to area social agencies earlier in the day.
The second milestone was the number of volunteers who showed up to help. Instead of the usual four or five, there were 20.
"It just exploded," Moniz said.
She attributed the increase to high school and college students wanting to do community service.
The jump in the number of families coming to get clothes may have gone up because they needed back-to-school clothes, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.