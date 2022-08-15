NORTH ATTLEBORO — A popular fitness center will be closing its doors and moving its operations to Foxboro at the end of the month.
The Answer is Fitness on John Dietsch Boulevard announced on its social media pages that the location will close Aug. 31. Gym members are being invited to transfer to the company’s Foxboro location, now undergoing renovations, at a discounted rate. Dan Fornier, owner of the chain, which includes a location in Canton, did not return calls for comment.
The club, which is open 24 hours a day and includes child care facility, is at the edge of an industrial park, just off an exit from Interstate 95.
Property records on file at the Northern Bristol County Registry of Deeds show that owners CLC-North Attleboro sold the 70,000-square-foot building, including the 15,000-square-gym and the nearly 12-acre grounds, in June to a Framingham management company, Calare Properties. The price was just over $6.5 million
While speculation has been rife on social media pages focused on local issues, the new owners say they are still in the planning stages and have no tenants for the site yet. They say buying underutilized properties and redeveloping is what they do.
Meghan Segien, spokesperson for Calare, said the company plans to demolish the 56-year-old, single-story building that housed The Answer is Fitness and construct a new, modern structure that tenants can customize for manufacturing, distribution or storage space.
“The gym that was there occupied less than half of the square footage,” Segien said in an email. “The other side of the property had been vacant for years. It was relatively unleasable.”
The new building “will provide a boost to the tax base of the town, as well as provide jobs during the construction process, and our hope, to attract new employers to the town,” she said.
Segien did seek to squelch one rumor. “We are not building this for Amazon and have had no communication with them at all. From what we believe, they have cut back on their real estate and warehouse needs.”
Calare needs to finalize its plans with the town before settling on what size the building will be.
The North Attleboro location of The Answer is Fitness is the second gym facility to close in the area in the last year. NRG Labs shut its facility in Mansfield in December with little notice to members, citing strains on the business caused by COVID-19.
