Answer is Fitness Exterior
The Answer is Fitness facility on John Dietsch Boulevard in North Attleboro.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO — A popular fitness center will be closing its doors and moving its operations to Foxboro at the end of the month.

The Answer is Fitness on John Dietsch Boulevard announced on its social media pages that the location will close Aug. 31. Gym members are being invited to transfer to the company’s Foxboro location, now undergoing renovations, at a discounted rate. Dan Fornier, owner of the chain, which includes a location in Canton, did not return calls for comment.

