fisher college

A small English class meets at the Fisher College campus in North Attleboro in 2017.

 Sun Chronicle file photo

NORTH ATTLEBORO — Local officials have a pending deal with Fisher College to purchase its Attleboro Falls building, which the town wants to use for a regional food pantry and new senior center.

“We have come to an agreement on this with Fisher College,” Town Manager Michael Borg told town council members Monday night.