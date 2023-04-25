NORTH ATTLEBORO — Local officials have a pending deal with Fisher College to purchase its Attleboro Falls building, which the town wants to use for a regional food pantry and new senior center.
“We have come to an agreement on this with Fisher College,” Town Manager Michael Borg told town council members Monday night.
The purchase and sales agreement is for $2.3 million, Borg confirmed.
The proposal was forwarded to the town council’s finance subcommittee by an 8-0 vote of council members.
The subcommittee will “do a deep dive on this,” Borg said.
It was revealed at the last council meeting town officials have shifted plans for the regional pantry and new senior center from the closed Allen Avenue School to the Fisher College building.
Lenore’s Pantry, the town food pantry, would be relocated from the basement of town hall. The senior center is in an outdated building on Elm Street.
The town for some time had been planning to use $5.2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act money for the two proposed uses at the Allen Avenue School. The regional pantry plans helped the town attract the federal funding.
However, an estimated $1 million more is needed for renovations at the old school site due to inflation.
“The location is much better for the town,” Borg said of the college’s two-story building on Elm Street, which needs less work to move into.
After factoring in the sale price, the $2.9 million in remaining ARPA funds would be tapped for renovations “to make the property move-in ready,” Borg said.
A new roof will be put on the college building before it is purchased, he added.
The Fisher College facility is also much bigger than the 14,000-square-foot school, running nearly 50,000 square feet, the town manager noted.
If the college building purchase comes to fruition, the Allen Avenue School could be put on the market to bring money from a sale and future property tax revenue, officials have noted. The town will explore just leasing the building, however.
Fisher College, as an educational institution, only pays property taxes on the part of its building that is used by a private day care. The town plans to continue that day care as a tenant.
Boston-based Fisher College has had a local campus for nearly 50 years, but in November put its building on nearly two acres up for sale.
A real estate agent told The Sun Chronicle in November that the building would go for an estimated $3 million but was going to let the market decide.
Since classes have been remote the past several years, students won’t see a difference once the building is sold, college officials have said.
The building, which the college bought in 1997, was once home to Bristol County Bank and before that Donley Manufacturing.