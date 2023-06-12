NORTH ATTLEBORO — There are no plans to rename Community Field or other town landmarks, but the town has a new policy for naming and memorializing roads, bridges and other public locations.
Town council members have unanimously approved a new bylaw hashed out for months by the council’s bylaw subcommittee.
Under it, an advisory committee will be formed to review proposals to name or rename major locations such as a building or field, abutters would be notified and a public hearing will be held by the council..
However, departments such as parks and recreation could name small-scale spots such as a field dugout or bleachers.
The planning board will continue to be involved in naming roads in housing developments.
“It’s extremely complicated renaming streets in town,” bylaw committee member Dan Donovan said. “We didn’t want to encourage people to start changing names of streets.”
Police motorcycles
Council members have referred to their finance subcommittee a request to use about $72,500 in unspent funds to buy three new motorcycles for the police department.
The department has two aging motorcycles and they would be replaced along with the department getting an additional one.
Benefits of motorcycles include easier use in crowded locations compared to police cruisers, faster response times, traffic enforcement, fuel savings, reduced maintenance, and community policing.
“There would be long-term savings,” Town Manager Michael Borg said.