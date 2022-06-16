NORTH ATTLEBORO — Call it a sign of the times — modern times.
A new digital sign in front of town hall is a better, faster way of communicating with the public, the town manager says, and fits in with what officials say is a long-term goal of improving government transparency and engagement.
“We were able to enhance and increase the messaging,” Town Manager Michael Borg says. “This is a key instrument to communicate with the public.”
The two-sided digital sign replaces a non-electronic version that stood facing South Washington Street.
“We were limited in what we could put on it,” Borg said.
Changing the lettering, which resembled an old-time movie marquee, meant some unlucky town hall staffer had to go out in all weather, balance the sign’s cover panel on his or her head and change the letters one by one.
“It was manual and labor intensive,” Borg said. “We went from the ‘60s to 2022.”
The new sign has greater visibility to passing motorists on South Washington Street, he added.
Borg had proposed a new sign last year as part of an overall town strategy to improve communications with the public. That strategy includes a revised municipal website set to debut July 1.
“It’s part of a wholistic approach to communication,” Borg said.
He said the town is aiming for “a seamless transition” to the new site at nattleboro.com, with easier access to town departments and public documents.
“It’s going to be a new experience for users,” and will “put information in the hands of our residents quickly,” he said.
The eight-foot tall, weatherproof sign was installed two weeks ago. It was purchased from California-based Megasigns for $26,900, plus another $10,000 for electrical work. Installation was done by the town’s own public works employees. Funding came from federal pandemic aid under the American Rescue Plan Act, as the sign could help communicate with the public in case of a health emergency.
No local budget money was expended.
The town’s already used the new display to promote public meetings, the downtown farmers market and to wish a happy 100th birthday — with a Sun Chronicle photo included — to local World War II veteran Castor Salemi. Some on social media have criticized the cost and appearance of the sign.
“Give us your feedback,” Borg urged. “It’s fine to post of Facebook but give us a call (at town hall) and sit down and talk with us.”
He sees the sign as one more venue of communication.
Borg said one of the comments town hall received after the last town election in April, when voter turnout was just under 4%, was, “we just didn’t know” an election was scheduled.
“This is a way of giving our residents information,” Borg said.