NORTH ATTLEBORO — The health department has seen a rise in rat complaints and an increase in sewer rats in town, Health Agent Sheri Miller-Bedau said Wednesday.
Miller-Bedau said she and Animal Officer Felicia Camara went out to investigate some complaints and discovered a colony of between 100 to 200 rats living and burrowing at a condominium complex at 180 Park St.
An official on the condominium association is addressing the issue, she said.
To help curtail the problem, Miller-Bedau urges residents to take in bird feeders and make sure no containers are left outside that can fill with water.
“We want to take away their food and we want to take away their water,” Miller-Bedau said.
In addition, she said, residential trash cans and dumpsters should have tight lids so the rodents can’t get inside. All businesses, she said, need to make sure their dumpsters close tightly and do not have holes in them.
Miller-Bedau said she does not want to alarm residents but does want to educate them about a potential menace to public health.
“We see many people leave planting pots and other containers out in their yards. The problem is when they fill with rain, they now provide water for any rodent and consequently help the mosquito population grow,” Miller-Bedau said.
Mosquitoes use water to lay their eggs and this is the third year of an EEE cycle, she said.
The most humane way to kill rats is to put out instant mash potatoes in a pan and another pan of water nearby. The rats love the potatoes and when they drink the water, their stomachs will expand and they will die, Miller-Bedau said.
Residents should avoid using poison, the health agent said, because it has led to “secondary poisonings” of foxes and other animals. There is also the potential danger to pets and water supplies, she said.
The rise in rodents is not just happening in North Attleboro. Miller-Bedau said she believes they are coming from Pawtucket and Central Falls and into Attleboro, too. “I live in Attleboro and have seen them around the Park Street area,” she said. “We need to address this now.”
