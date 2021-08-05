NORTH ATTLEBORO — The board of health is asking residents to take in their bird feeders and bird baths due to a mysterious illness killing feathered creatures in several states.
Health Agent Sheri Miller-Bedau said so far there have been no reports of the illness in North Attleboro, but, “Out of an abundance of caution, we would like to ask people to take in their feeders and baths.”
MassWildlife and the Mass Audubon Society have also asked residents to take the safety measures, although they say there have been no widespread bird deaths in the state.
Rhode Island wildlife officials have issued a similar advisory.
Birds congregating at feeders and baths can transmit diseases to one another, wildlife experts say.
In late May, wildlife managers in Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and Kentucky began receiving reports of sick and dying birds with eye swelling and crusty discharge, as well as neurological signs, according to MassWildlife.
More recently, there have been additional reports in Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Indiana.
While the majority of affected birds are reported to be fledgling common grackles, blue jays, European starlings, and American robins, other species of songbirds have been reported as well.
Miller-Bedau said experts are not sure why the bird deaths are happening. She said they theorize they are possibly due to either bacteria or a fungi from cicadas.
“I know people love to feed their birds but they can rest assured that there is enough food in the natural environment for them, especially during these months,” Miller-Bedau said.
Anyone who finds a sick or dead bird can report it to mass.gov/forms/report-observations-of-dead-birds or call 866-627-7968.
