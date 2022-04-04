MANSFIELD — A veteran school administrator in North Attleboro will be the new principal at Mansfield High.
Superintendent Theresa Murphy announced the hiring of Russ Booth in a newsletter. He will start his new job July 1.
Booth has been assistant principal at North Attleboro High since July 2017. He was previously head of the math department at King Philip Regional High School in Wrentham and was a classroom teacher in the Norwood Public Schools for 10 years. Booth began his career as a teacher at Foxboro Regional Charter School in 2004.
“Having worked in three school districts and a charter school provides him with a unique lens to lead” the high school, Murphy said.
Booth was a finalist last year for the top post at Oliver Ames High School in Easton.
He, his wife and three young children live in Mansfield, where he serves on the 2021-2022 Robinson School Council.
Booth holds a bachelor’s degree in math and a master’s in educational leadership from Bridgewater State University.
He will replace Tim Tichacek, who has been serving as interim principal since last November. That’s when Mary Watkins left to become director at the William M. Davies Jr. Career and Technical High School in Lincoln, R.I.