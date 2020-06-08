NORTH ATTLEBORO -- North Attleboro High School has announced that Eddy Wang is the valedictorian for the Class of 2020 and Brady Johnson is the salutatorian.
Wang, the daughter of Fang Xiong and Zhengke Wang, will graduate with a GPA of 97.34.
She has excelled in each of her classes, many of which were high level honors and AP courses, the school said.
Wang was a member of the band and choir throughout each of her years at NAHS, and was selected to perform at Boston Symphony Hall and Carnegie Hall. Wang also played tennis, competed on the math team, and served the community as a member of the Leo Club.
After graduation, Wang plans to attend the Georgia Institute of Technology where she will major in Computer Science. She was accepted into Georgia Tech's Grand Challenges LLC, a team that aims to solve problems in areas such as disaster, energy, environment and health throughout the world.
Johnson, the son of Kent and Julie Johnson, will graduate with a GPA of 96.60.
Throughout his time at North, Johnson balanced his time between rigorous honors and AP academic classwork, extensive athletic participation, membership in school clubs and activities, and a range of employment experiences, the school said.
He was a member of the NAHS Model Senate and SADD Club while also helping with the Special Olympic Games and the local food pantry.
After graduation, Johnson plans to attend the University of Delaware where he was accepted into the Honors College and will major in Chemical Engineering.
