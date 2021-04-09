NORTH ATTLEBORO — Russ Booth, an assistant principal at North Attleboro High School since July 2017, will not be the next principal at Oliver Ames High in Easton.
The Easton School Committee announced Thursday that the job is going to Kelly Cavanaugh, an assistant principal at Canton High School. Medfield High School Assistant Principal Jeff Sperling was the third finalist for the position.
Cavanaugh will take over for Principal Wes Paul, who is retiring at the conclusion of the school year. She has served as an assistant principal at Canton High since 2019, and was dean from 2018-2019.
