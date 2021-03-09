NORTH ATTLEBORO — A local high school administrator is one of three finalists for the top post at Oliver Ames High School in Easton.
Russ Booth has been assistant principal at North Attleboro High since July 2017. He was previously head of the mathematics department at King Philip Regional High School in Wrentham and was a classroom teacher in the Norwood Public Schools for 10 years.
The other finalists are Canton High School Assistant Principal Kelly Cavanaugh and Medfield High School Assistant Principal Jeff Sperling, the Easton school department announced Tuesday.
Booth began his career as a teacher at Foxboro Regional Charter School in 2004. He attended graduate school at Bridgewater State University, where he also worked as a graduate assistant in the athletics department.
Booth holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and a master’s in educational leadership from Bridgewater State University.
He called the news of his selection as a finalist “bittersweet,” adding that he’s enjoyed his time in North Attleboro.
Thirty-one people applied for the position at Oliver Ames. The first round of interviews was conducted virtually with 10 candidates, and five candidates were selected for an in-person interview. Booth, Cavanaugh and Sperling were chosen as the three finalists.
Oliver Ames Principal Wes Paul is retiring at the end of the school year.
As the next step in the process, site visits will be conducted for each finalist. The finalists will then spend a day at Oliver Ames where staff, students and families will have the opportunity to meet them and ask questions. Booth will be at Oliver Ames on Friday, March 19.
Parents will be able to meet with the finalists for a question-and-answer session via Google Meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.