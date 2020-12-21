NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Taking an Advanced Placement test in high school is stressful enough.
The tests administered by the College Board — the same non-profit organization that is responsible for the SAT exams -- determine how well students have done in their high school AP classes, college level courses that can give young scholars an important leg up on higher learning.
Now imagine taking those tests during a school shutdown amid a pandemic.
According to local school officials, those additional stresses may have kept down the number of students taking the exams, but they did not seem to affect the scores.
Michelle McKeon, assistant superintendent, recently told a virtual meeting of the school committee that 224 North Attleboro High School students took 373 exams in languages, science, psychology and other courses during May and June and scored and average of 3.4 out of a possible 5. She said nearly 90 percent scored between 3 and 5 on the exams to put North Attleboro at the top of the rankings for Hockomock League schools and 18th statewide, she said.
After the meeting, McKeon explained students had signed up for AP classes before the schools went fully remote in March in reaction to the state’s emergency orders to stem the coronavirus pandemic.
AP exams are usually administered at an off-campus site, something that wasn’t possible this year with the shutdown. Instead, AP students were able to take the tests remotely, “but they had to put in significant work,” she said. That was possible, she added, because teachers had “built personal connections” with their AP students and established “virtual environments.”
According to McKeon, 35 North Attleboro students gained the rank of AP Scholar by scoring a 3 or better on three or more tests and also placed one national AP Scholar.
The school had 14 AP Scholars with Honor (granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams); and 29 AP Scholars with Distinction (granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams).
Besides the AP scores, local schools had 23 students receive the “seal of biliteracy” for those who show proficiency in more than two languages, McKeon said.
“It was definitely an improvement in the sense of ranking,” she said. The school had expected more than 400 students to participate, but there’s little doubt that the pandemic held those numbers down. Some students stayed in their courses but chose not to take all the exams.
“The primary goal of the system when we went into remote learning was to keep a strong connection between teachers and students.”
That commitment included checking on students’ well-being, setting up food pickups at Community School and overall support and care, she said.
At this point the schools -- now in hybrid mode for classes -- are scheduled to give AP tests as they have in the past, with social distancing rules in place, McKeon said.
