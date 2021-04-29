NORTH ATTLEBORO — The high school’s costly turf field has been closed to the public after a portion of it was damaged.
Town Council President Keith Lapointe said at this week’s virtual meeting that the site had been used for weightlifting activities, “something it shouldn’t have been,” although he said he did not know by whom.
Lapointe said the under-layment pad was damaged and school officials were in the process of examining the site and trying to determine what repairs will cost.
He said the field will be kept closed as a safety measure because a depression in the turf would be a risk to someone running over it.
“It will be repaired,” Lapointe said, noting Town Manager Michael Borg and the school department were working on the issue.
Borg told members of the council that the town was ready to support the school department’s efforts in bringing the field back.
School committee Chairman Ethan Hamilton said in an email that the field would be on the agenda of Monday’s committee meeting and would be addressed then.
Construction of the turf field began in 2017 after over two years of planning, design and funding came together. The project, designed by Kaestle Boos and contracted out to Green Acres Landscaping, cost approximately $1.2 million.
It was the result of an effort by school and town officials to replace three athletic fields at the high school, with funding gathered through multiple capital improvement requests and fundraising by local citizens.
Even after construction was finished, however, the grandstand at Ray Beaupre Field was closed in 2019 for safety reasons. Work is pending on the $1 million replacement of the bleachers.
