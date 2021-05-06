NORTH ATTLEBORO — There are 17 damaged spots on the high school’s turf field that will need to be repaired before the $1.2 million facility can be reopened for team and community use, the school department says.
Representatives from Kaestle Boos Associates of Foxboro, the architect that designed the field, and GeoSurfaces, a company specializing in turf fields, toured the site on Tuesday and determined that the damage goes through the turf surface and shock pad to the base stone.
“In the areas that are damaged/compressed we must open up the turf, redistribute the stone base material to meet appropriate planarity and then the shock pad will have to be replaced,” the school district said in a statement.
GeoSurfaces is calculating what the repairs to make the field safe and playable again will cost and how long they will take.
The field is currently closed, with signs posted at the gates.
The damage was evidently caused when athletic squads, including the Red Rocketeer football team, used the field for weight training over the summer as they tried to get in shape for a delayed and shortened high school sports season.
High school Principal Peter Haviland told members of the school committee Monday night that the field was not designed for that kind of activity. “Lessons learned,” he said.
Superintendent Scott Holcomb emphasized to the committee that the damage did not result from any malicious intent.
The district promised to keep the community informed on the progress of the repairs.
The artificial turf surface at Raymond Beaupre Jr. Field was installed in 2018 after over two years of planning, design, funding and some controversy as well.
Use of the field was limited last year when officials determined that the bleachers were unsafe to use. A $1 million grandstand replacement project is pending.
