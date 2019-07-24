NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Lisa Giuliano is making the short trip from Norton High School to become the new assistant principal at North Attleboro High.
Giuliano had been at Norton since 2014 and served as interim principal last year.
She is also a former science teacher and dean of students at Norwood High.
"Lisa comes to NAHS highly regarded, experienced, and with significant confidence and interpersonal skills, which will help her provide us with high levels of support and leadership." Principal Peter Haviland said to teachers in an email.
He said she emerged as the top candidate after an "exhaustive" search and interview process.
Giuliano is replacing Sonja Metcalf, who left for Medway High School.
