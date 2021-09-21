NORTH ATTLEBORO — Local schools will develop a program introducing students to manufacturing, thanks to a grant from the state.
The Innovation Pathway funding of $24,739 will allow the high school to develop the program in partnership with MassHire Bristol.
The state announced nearly $452,000 in grants to 20 school districts Tuesday. North Attleboro was the only school district in The Sun Chronicle coverage area to receive an award.
The programs are intended to give high school students early career experience and expertise. The grants are designed to support schools that are committed to seeking official designation for the programs from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education in the spring of 2022.
The early career programs provide high school students with a course of study focused on a particular field, while also offering them access to college-level courses and internship opportunities to gain work experience. Students gain insight about whether the field is something they would like to pursue in college or as a career after high school, according to a news release announcing the grant.
“Many of the early career programs are in STEM-related fields, including advanced manufacturing, information technology, environmental and life sciences, health care and social assistance, and business and finance,” the release said.
