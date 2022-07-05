NORTH ATTLEBORO
Randy Wentworth didn’t quite know what he was signing up for when he answered a Facebook ad looking for people “18 to 25 still living with their parents.”
“I said, yes, that’s me,” Wentworth, a 2016 graduate of North Attleboro High School, said during a phone interview.
“I was thinking, ‘OK, cool, I’ll be getting a life-changing experience.’”
He was right as he’s now one of the stars of “Snowflake Mountain,” a Netflix reality series released in June.
“A lot of people are shocked seeing my face pop up,” said Wentworth of former classmates and friends with whom he stays in touch. “They are like, “Oh my God, why are you on this?’ And then later they say, ‘Oh my God, I actually liked it.’”
The former Big Red swim team member, who moved to North Attleboro when he was in sixth grade, found himself with a international group of other mostly 20-somethings, some of whom had been fired from jobs and couldn’t help around the house, plunked down in an isolated part of the Lake District of northern England.
The area is renowned for its wild scenic beauty and was beloved by English Romantic poets — assets that were probably lost on most of the cast.
Wentworth, 23 when the show was filmed last spring, admits he was like most of the rest of the rather feckless 20-somethings in the cast. After graduating from North, he had enrolled in college in Florida. His parents, Ada and Tom, had moved there to be with him, continuing the online sales business they had carried on in North Attleboro. (That’s why Randy is identified as a Florida resident in the show.)
He was studying with a eye towards medical school, but, he says, that was not his real passion. He’d grown up watching WWE on cable and it gave him inspiration for the future.
“I wanted to be a rock star and a pro-athlete and a writer,” he said. Professional wrestling combined all three, including the opportunity to write your own life story.
Out of school and with no job for the moment as he tried to start a pro-wresting career, Wentworth’s dad insisted he join the family business. It wasn’t a happy solution. So after being picked by the producers of the show, he packed his bags and soon joined a crew of strangers in a convoy of Land Rovers.
In the first episode of the show, now streaming on Netflix, the cast members believe they are heading to a luxurious spa when their drivers drop them off by the side of a muddy dirt road.
The show’s hosts, two American military veterans, tell the “snowflakes” of the title they will have to complete a series of physical challenges over the next 18 days, including finding food, chopping down trees and — most importantly — working together to accomplish their tasks.
Faced with this, it’s obvious the participants are not happy campers. Complaints range from the sanitary arrangements — which are one step down from a portable toilet — to the loss of makeup supplies. Keeping most of them in the game is the promise of a $50,000 prize at the end to the person who the hosts believe deserves it.
Over the next eight episodes, the viewer sees the young people evolve as they take on their duties.
Wentworth has more of the skill set required for some tasks. Among the first challenges faced is retrieving packaged food from a raft in the middle of a lake. For Wentworth, with his swimmer’s background, that’s no problem. “This is just another day for me,” he said in the show.
One challenge the outdoors presented for Wentworth, however, was bugs. “I hate bugs, anything creepy crawly. I kept my pants tucked into my socks most of the time,” he said.
The weather was mostly cold and breezy (the Lake District includes some of the highest mountains in England).
“I was mainly shivering all the time,” he recalled. “But after a few days it became my new reality.”
And, Wentworth maintains, none of it was scripted. “It’s all what happened,” he said.
State Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, who was a swimming teammate of Wentworth’s at NAHS, remembers him well.
“He was a natural leader, it is no surprise to me to see him succeed in a wilderness survival-themed show,” he said.
No spoilers here, but suffice it to say Wentworth and the other campers survived and grew closer.
“I have another circle of friends for life,” he said.
And the experience gave him a new focus and dedication. “I would not trade any of it,” he said.
He has moved out of his parents’ home and now has his own apartment — above a garage at his parents’ house, but still, “I guess it’s a step up.”
“I gained a little bit more pride in myself and ability to have more open communication with my parents,” he said. He convinced them that pro-wrestling is his dream and, “My parents said if you want to chase it we support you 100 percent.”
As for the show, the reviews have been somewhat mixed and it’s not certain Netflix will greenlight another season.
But, Wentworth says, “Watch more than just one episode before you start to judge.”