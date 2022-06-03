NORTH ATTLEBORO — Smart, tough and compassionate.
Those were the words used to described North Attleboro High School’s Class of 2022 during commencement ceremonies Friday night.
After all, this was the class that spent much of its high school years dealing with the pandemic.
Assistant Principal Russell Booth, in what would be his last North Attleboro commencement address before moving on to become principal at Mansfield High School, said the 271 members of the Class of 2022 had created a hard-earned legacy for themselves due to their leadership in their school and community in an era of a pandemic.
“Our seniors have endured unimaginable challenges, and our being here today is a cause for celebration and gratitude,” Booth said. “You represent everything we value at North Attleboro High School.”
Class President Katherine Johnson, while thanking her fellow class officers and advisers, asked for a moment of silence for those not present at the ceremony “to allow us to include those special people as part of today’s celebration.”
Johnson asked her classmates to not only appreciate the teachers at NAHS, but the challenges of their high school tenure because, “they have shaped who you are.”
“It was our job to rebuild the school community,” Johnson said. “This was no easy task, but our spirit never wavered and we powered through. I am confident that we will be successful in the future because we are a group of trailblazers.”
Salutatorian Krithika Mood’s essay, “Our Canvas,” likened the symbolism of the primary colors — red for sacrifice, yellow for hope and happiness, and blue for peace and inspiration — and the canvas on which they would be painted to represent their journey as the Class of 2022.
“We lost half our sophomore year to COVID, and hybrid or remote learning defined our junior year,” Mood said. “Our normal way of living came to a screeching halt; however, the support from our families, friends, teachers and administration gave us the courage to make the best of what we had. Because of that courage, our senior year has been extraordinary.
“Our first canvas, full of memories and colors, is complete and it is absolutely beautiful,” Mood said. “Let’s get started on the next one.”
In his essay, “Live For Today,” valedictorian Joseph Perriello quoted lyrics by rapper Roddy Ricch, “Time is the most expensive luxury in the world / it’s something you spend and never get back / but you never know how much you have left.”
Even while this drew gentle laughter from the crowd, Perriello admitted that it was during his senior year when he finally realized the effect his “tunnel vision” was having on his daily life .
“I failed to live in the moment and wasted so much time,” Perriello said. “For many of us students, we wish all other dreadful aspects of high school to finish, simply by looking forward to summer. Yet it’s then, that we look back on what we once thought were miserable moments and start to realize how we were taking beautiful times for granted.
“We, as a class, more than most other classes, understand how vital is to value every moment … times we dread, times we want a break, and times we want a period of relaxation in the chaos of life are when we must live in the moment the most,” Perriello said. “Waiting to be happy means throwing precious time out the window.”
The theme of time continued with the class ode, “Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life),” by Green Day, performed by Kathleen Barrett, Julia Curran, Erica Christina Murdock and Samantha Willey. For the band selection portion of the ceremony, “Nostalgia,” by composer Rossano Galante, was performed.
The class gift, presented by class treasurer Nikolas Kojoian, was the remaining funds of the senior class to be used toward upgrading the sound system in the NAHS gymnasium.
Superintendent John Antonucci, addressing a graduating class for the first time, told the graduates that no matter where they were, they always represented the town of North Attleboro with “class and distinction.”
“You showed the world that nothing, even a global pandemic, could slow you down,” Antonucci said. “You didn’t let a setback become you or define you; you always maintained a high level of spirit.”
Principal Peter Haviland spoke of the common statement during COVID-19 about being unable to wait to return to normalcy, but told the graduates they were “anything but average” and nothing about their year was a matter of normalcy.
“Normalcy allows us to take things for granted, it’s what inspires boredom, it lacks new ideas and inhibits unanticipated joy,” Haviland said. “Never, not for a minute, has it been a way that anyone could describe you, the North Attleboro High School Class of 2022.”
“You didn’t return us to normalcy. Instead, you brought us back to life,” Haviland told the graduates.