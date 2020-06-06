NORTH ATTLEBORO — A fleet of school minibuses took off on a new kind of mission Friday morning, delivering gifts to graduating seniors across town.
Superintendent Scott Holcomb said the effort was driven by each school’s Parent Teacher Organization, who pooled funds to allow the school department to recognize graduating seniors with lawn signs and a small care package. Inside the package was a cinch sack, a beach blanket and a cup, all with the North logo, along with popcorn and other small goodies.
School bus drivers decorated their buses with encouraging messages before picking up teacher and parent volunteers to drop off the surprises.
Seniors and their families also enjoyed a senior class video that premiered online Friday.
Holcomb said the ongoing effort was intended to show seniors that the entire town is behind them during a time when regular senior and graduation festivities have been disrupted by coronavirus.
“In a time that some categorize as dark, a light of hope and love has been ignited,” Holcomb said in an email. “As a demonstration to the positive power of groups, the community of North Attleboro has come together in unification to celebrate and support the graduates of 2020.”
Senior celebrations will conclude with a car parade through town on June 9 and a car-side graduation on June 11.
