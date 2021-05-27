NAHS Drive Thru Graduation 2020
The traditonal high school graduation ceremony was replaced last year with a drive-thru ceremony at North Attleboro High School. Above, Drew Adams picks up his diploma.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO — Members of the North Attleboro High School Class of 2021 will receive their diplomas at storied Community Field on June 4, barring rain of course.

The school administration announced on Wednesday that the graduation exercises would be held at the field behind Community School on South Washington Street this year.

That’s because there are bleachers there that can be used to accommodate those who cannot be seated in chairs on the field.

The field was most recently the site of the football team’s win over Attleboro High School in The Century Game, the 100th meeting of the rivals.

The grandstands at Raymond Beaupre Jr. Field at the high school are not usable due to safety concerns. A $1 million replacement project is pending.

The Friday, June 4, graduation exercises are scheduled for 6 p.m. If a rain date is needed, it will be June 5 at 10 a.m. A second rain date, if needed, will be be June 6 at 12:30 p.m.

