NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The high school and middle school were among a number of schools across the state and country who were hit by swatting incidents Monday.
Both schools were locked down around noon after police received a threatening phone call that later was determined to be a hoax.
The male caller threatened "imminent harm" at the high school and the school resource officer and school administrators were immediately notified, officials said.
"Just before noon the North Attleboro Police Department informed us that they received a phone call from an unknown individual making a threat to the safety of the high school," Superintendent John Antonucci said in an email message sent out to the school community.
Local police arrived at the high school/middle school complex within minutes and state police also responded, North Attleboro Police said in a Facebook post.
"Both the middle school and high school took precautionary measures initiating a lockdown/shelter in place in both schools," Antonucci said. "NAPD secured the buildings, confirmed there was no credible threat, and within minutes students were able to resume their school day."
Police searched the buildings and grounds and said they found nothing suspicious.
Police have identified it as a “swatting,” similar to others received Monday by several Massachusetts communities. Swatting are hoax emergency calls intended to bring a large armed police response to a particular address.
"Further investigation revealed that the same telephone number utilized to call the NAPD was used to call other police departments to threaten schools," police said.
In the North Attleboro incident, the male caller didn't know what town he was calling about, police said.
"We are grateful for the partnership we have with NAPD, and appreciate their quick response and professionalism," Antonucci said.
Elsewhere in the state, schools in Charlestown, East Boston, Amesbury, Westfield and Chelmsford were impacted by the hoax.
State police spokesman David Procopio told the Boston Globe there were “several threats being made nationwide, all of which have determined to be hoaxes,” when asked about the incident in Westfield.
The FBI’s Boston office is involved in the investigation along with police agencies.
In Dec. 2021, Attleboro High School received an email containing a vague threat Police Chief Kyle Heagney said “was like a swatting call, only by email.” It was later determined that the email originated from overseas.