NORTH ATTLEBORO — North Attleboro High School has named a pair of students who excelled in the classroom and in sports as the top ranked members of the Class of 2022.
Joey Perriello, son of Mike and Jodi Perriello, is this year’s valedictorian. Salutatorian Krithika Mood is the daughter of Murali and Radha Mood.
Perriello will graduate with a grade point average of 98.76.
During his high school career he excelled in both AP and honors courses, played football and baseball, and held various leadership positions in clubs and programs in the school.
He also served as the captain of the NAHS Model Senate, a student council class representative, and the president of the National Honor Society. He was a Best Pal for the school’s special education department and worked to co-found an annual fundraiser for social justice.
He plans to attend Harvard College, where he will study economics and applied mathematics.
Mood will graduate from with a GPA of 97.77. She excelled at her high level honors and AP courses. She took part in the tennis and swim teams and as vice president and member of the math league and biology clubs.
She also created the NAHS Success website, served as a High School Helpers board member and club member while also earning a place in the National Honor Society and World Language Honor Society. After graduation, she plans to attend Tufts University where she will major in biology as part of a pre-med pathway.
North Attleboro High’s graduation is scheduled for 6 p.m., June 3, at Community Field.