NORTH ATTLEBORO -- North Attleboro High School has announced the valedictorian and salutatorian for the Class of 2021.
Valedictorian will be Mia Antunovic, the daughter of Goran and Amy Antunovic. She will graduate from North Attleboro High School with a GPA of 97.76 and a record of extracurricular involvement.
Throughout the past four years, Antunovic has taken numerous honors and AP courses. She has also served as a BestPal for three years, volunteered at the Wood School, and founded High School Helpers, a volunteer program at the high school.
In addition, she has been a hardworking ballet student for 14 years. She was accepted to Boston Ballet School’s Pre-professional Program, danced there during her freshman year, and performed in the annual Next Generation performance at the Boston Opera House, before deciding to pursue other goals in place of a career in ballet.
However, she continues to dance as an advanced student at the Foxboro Classical Ballet Academy.
She has spent her summers engaged in intensive summer ballet programs or taking a course through Brown University’s pre-baccalaureate program. Next year, she will attend Northeastern University in the honors program. Antunovic will major in behavioral neuroscience.
Shruti Srinivasan, class salutatorian, is the daughter of Sujatha Srinivasan and Sundararajan Srinivasan. She will graduate with a GPA of 97.08. In addition to high levels of success within her honors and AP classes, she participated in significant extracurricular activity including academic clubs and athletic teams. Srinivasan was a varsity member of the high school cross country and track teams and swimming captain throughout each of her years.
She was also National Honor Society, Science Club, and yearbook president. She competed on the math and debate teams, and served as a member of the LEO Club, middle school track staff, and STEM mentor to other schools in the district. She also served as a representative on the Student Council, School Council, Student Advisory Council to the School Committee, Southeastern Regional Student Council, and the State Student Advisory Council’s Executive Board. She was selected as a National Merit Scholarship Winner and was selected to participate in the MIT LLRISE Research Program.
After graduation she plans to attend Carnegie Mellon University where she will major in mathematical sciences.
North Attleboro High School will hold its graduation exercises June 4.
