NORTH ATTLEBORO — Aanvi Agrawal and Clara Giuliano are valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, of the North Attleboro High School Class of 2023.

Agrawal, the daughter of Manoj and Rachana Agrawal, will graduate with a GPA of 98, having taken a number of high-level honors and AP classes throughout her high school career.

