NORTH ATTLEBORO — Aanvi Agrawal and Clara Giuliano are valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, of the North Attleboro High School Class of 2023.
Agrawal, the daughter of Manoj and Rachana Agrawal, will graduate with a GPA of 98, having taken a number of high-level honors and AP classes throughout her high school career.
Outside of the classroom, Agrawal has participated in a number of academic clubs, serving as president of the math team and science club and treasurer of her Active Minds chapter. Agrawal was also a member of the school’s swim team. She has been involved in community service, volunteering for various organizations, including Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
Agrawal plans to attend the Honors College at the University of Connecticut in the fall, where she will major in molecular and cellular biology.
Giuliano will graduate with a GPA of 97.62. She is the daughter of Christopher and Kristina Giuliano.
Giuliano took many honors and AP courses during high school, in addition to participating in sports and theater programs. She was class treasurer and was a member of the Active Minds Club. She has been involved with numerous community programs, including Special Olympic Games, the local food pantry and the North Soccer Club youth program.
After graduation, Giuliano plans to attend the University of Virginia where she will major in astronomy as part of the pre-med track.
