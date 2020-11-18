NORTH ATTLEBORO — A North Attleboro High School freshman took his own life Wednesday morning, Principal Peter Haviland said in an email to local families.
The announcement included the name of the student but it is not the policy of The Sun Chronicle to publish the names of suicide victims.
“We are saddened by the loss to our school community and will make every effort to help you and your child as you need,” Haviland said.
His letter said the information about the death was confirmed by the police department and added that the boy’s family had given the school permission “to share this incredibly sad news, as it is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school, especially our students.”
Haviland’s email did not include any details about the death or where it occurred. However, the high school, as part of its coronavirus pandemic response, is operating in a hybrid learning mode. Wednesday was a remote learning day for all students, so none of them were scheduled to be at school during the day.
Haviland said the school would have a crisis intervention team and counselors available, in person and remotely, for any students who may wish to speak to them.
He urged parents to ensure that students working remotely have access to support they might need.
“In the coming days it is especially important for children to have access to family, community, and school based support throughout each day, especially those who are working remotely from home.”
Parents were urged to contact the school’s guidance counseling office or Riverside Trauma Center’s website: riversidetraumacenter.org.
The email for families included links to other resources as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.