NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The 265 members of the North Attleboro High School Class of 2023 received their diplomas Saturday afternoon in conditions more fitting for a Thanksgiving Day NAHS-AHS football game than commencement, after having had their big day postponed Friday night due to the threat of severe thunderstorms.
However, it was just a minor hiccup for a class whose high school careers were upended by the pandemic late in their freshman year. After having the better part of two years adversely affected by the pandemic -- first by remote learning and then by a partial return to school with masks and social distancing -- the school’s 135th graduating class showed a strong will to persevere.
That was exemplified in its many accomplishments, which included several firsts, as Principal Peter Haviland noted during his remarks. Those included, Haviland said, having the first students to complete the school’s new Innovation Pathways Program, the first to have every student perform community service projects, the first to take a senior cruise on Boston Harbor and their involvement in the Unified athletic program.
That can-do attitude was lauded by many speakers, as friends and family looked on from the packed Beaupre Field bleachers bundled up in blankets and ponchos in 50-degree weather that felt a lot colder due to persistent winds and intermittent rain showers.
Saturday’s two-hour ceremony on the high school field itself represented another first, as the graduation returned there after several years of being held at Community Field due to the installation of a turf field and the construction of new bleachers.
That sense of accomplishment led to a feeling of optimism among the speakers, starting with Assistant Principal Lisa Giuliano, who praised the class for its “profound impact” on the school and the town.
Class President Emma Pratt reflected the graduates’ compassion and empathy by first asking for a moment of silence for lives lost, including Joe Halus, the executive director of the Hurley Family branch of the Hockomock Area YMCA in North Attleboro, who died unexpectedly May 31.
Pratt, in her speech, compared the class to a puzzle, explaining that like a puzzle, “each piece is distinct, but no pieces are the same.” But they come together “to create something as a whole … without everything, the puzzle is incomplete,” she said.
The lesson is that “everyone here really does matter,” she added, saying that every student has had some impact on the whole. Instead of trying to change others to fit in, she urged students to focus on “self-acceptance and self-care” and find something to do that will fit their puzzle piece, not the other way around.
Salutatorian Clara Giuliano --- in a speech titled “If Not Later, When?” --- spoke about what she called “analysis paralysis,” which she described as spending more time looking at things to do than actually doing them.
“We become so overwhelmed with options,” she said, that “it’s easier to choose not to choose.”
She said that after reading Sylvia Plath’s 1963 novel “The Bell Jar” during the summer of her sophomore year, she learned to be more decisive.
“I, for one, am deciding not to let life pass me by,” she said.
Valedictorian Aanvi Agrawal continued the upbeat advice in her speech, titled “Redefining Success.”
“We are conditioned to letting a number define success,” she said, but “success is not based solely” on that. Instead, she said, success is based on a number of other factors. It’s “about compromise and creating a community that is both inclusive and diverse,” she said.
Then, referencing the pandemic, she said success is also defined as showing the persistence “to adapt to be back in class after remote learning. Success cannot be limited to one definition. … I hope we can create a future where success is more than a number.”
Superintendent John Antonucci, in brief remarks, asked the graduates not to be strangers, but to stay connected to the school, their teachers and the town. “You’re always welcome here,” he said.
Haviland thanked those staff members who helped put together the graduation, and singled out Cheryl Kummer, his administrative assistant, for special praise.
“Everything good that happens in this school starts with Mrs. Kummer,” he said, advising students to “just spend a day with her and you’ll learn. … I can only aspire to be as excellent in my job as she is in her job.”
Before the graduates received their diplomas, the high school’s women’s choir, including soloists Kaitlyn DiSalvio and Nicole Shum, warmed up the frigid crowd with a stirring rendition of Whitney Houston’s moving song, “Higher Love,” which was the Class Ode.
These lines from the song seemed to sum up the particular challenges and pandemic-related struggles that the class faced and conquered:
“Where’s that higher love I keep thinking of?
“Worlds are turning, and we’re just hanging on.
“Facing our fear, and standing out there alone.”
Compared to what had come before for the Class of 2023, graduating on a June day that felt more like November, was no big deal.
