NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The 265 members of the North Attleboro High School Class of 2023 received their diplomas Saturday afternoon in conditions more fitting for a Thanksgiving Day NAHS-AHS football game than commencement, after having had their big day postponed Friday night due to the threat of severe thunderstorms.

However, it was just a minor hiccup for a class whose high school careers were upended by the pandemic late in their freshman year. After having the better part of two years adversely affected by the pandemic -- first by remote learning and then by a partial return to school with masks and social distancing -- the school’s 135th graduating class showed a strong will to persevere.

Larry Kessler, a retired Sun Chronicle local news editor, can be reached at larrythek65@gmail.com.