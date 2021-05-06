NORTH ATTLEBORO — A local high school student has won the top prize in the 2021 Massachusetts Science & Engineering Fair.
Aakash Sunkari, a senior at NAHS, was up against hundreds of competitors from 64 public and private schools in the fair, held virtually this year with live judge interviews. Students had the opportunity to earn awards and prizes valued at more than $400,000.
Sunkari was awarded first place, receiving the Eversource Scholarship Award and receiving the Harvard Summer School Award for his physics and electronics project, “Direct Energy Conversion in a Portable, High-Energy Quantum-Nuclear Reactor based on Electrohydrodynamic Power Cell.”
Sunkari is no stranger to awards for his work in science. As an eighth-grader, he took home first place at both the state and regional science fair.
“In a year that presented students with challenge upon challenge to their education, their commitment to the science fair process and their independent research was truly incredible,” said Helen Rosenfeld, executive director of the fair. “I’m impressed with the ingenuity and talent of participating students.”
Students presented their research, completed throughout the year, and were assessed by volunteer judges who reviewed each presentation and discussed the research and design work with the students via video conference.
Winning projects are eligible for monetary awards, patent awards, college scholarships, research internships and other prizes. Major prizes were provided by Sanofi Genzyme, MathWorks, Eversource, and Fish & Richardson, along with many other science and technology based corporations and professional organizations.
