NORTH ATTLEBORO — Less than two weeks after allegations of a racist confrontation emerged at North Attleboro Middle School, “dozens” of North Attleboro High students walked out of classes last week to protest similar incidents at their school, officials said.
But this time, allegations included anti-gay and anti-transsexual behavior as well.
Sarah Nogueira, a student at the school, told The Sun Chronicle by email the walkout was organized after students wrote and posted positive and negative comments about the school “regarding (students) mental health.”
It was a planned exercise for the school. Comments were submitted anonymously.
But some students took the opportunity to make negative comments about those of other races or sexual orientations, Nogueira said.
Principal Peter Haviland said the exercise was called “Taking the Pulse and Continuing the Conversation…..Student and Staff Wellness at NAHS.”
Comments were posted electronically to a platform known as Padlet and were written on paper as well and attached to walls in school halls.
“Some people took advantage of this, and under a cloak of anonymity they said very racist, homophobic and transphobic things,” Nogueira said. “One example was someone writing under ‘negatives’ — ‘trans people.’ ”
Haviland confirmed the incident in an email sent to parents of students on the day of the walkout.
“Unfortunately, during yesterday’s activity some students used the experience to anonymously undermine the activity and our school by writing immature, sexist, homophobic, racist, and transphobic comments along with irresponsible criticisms of others including friends, classmates, and staff that were unacceptable, unwelcomed, and unwanted in our school,” he said. “(D)ozens of students held a walkout by the main entrance.”
“(T)hey held signs, shared stories, and expressed their concerns about disturbing behaviors and incidents that occur in our society and make their way into our school,” he said.
“While there was justified frustration, all students were safe and supportive of each other throughout the walkout and returned to school and their classrooms without incident,” Haviland said.
Nogueira said the school shut down the online site after negative posts appeared. Disparaging comments made on paper were also removed.
Shortly before the town election, school committee candidate Charles Dobre-Badobre, who is Black, said his son, a sixth grader, had been called the “n word” by another child at North Attleboro Middle School. That caused the two boys to get into a fight for which Dobre-Badobre said his son was suspended for three days.
School officials said the other child’s punishment was worse.
Nogueira said the issues are not new.
“Racism, homophobia, and transphobia have been a lasting issue in our school and the world in general,” she wrote.
And she said nothing was done to remedy the matter on the day it happened.
“Many other students in the school were upset that nothing was being done to handle this, as well as many other severe incidents that have happened with people in the (LGBTQ) community recently at our school,” Nogueira wrote. “We decided that it was time for our voices to be heard, so we organized a walkout to happen at the end of the day...”
Some students carried a “pride flag” and others made posters, she said.
Nogueira said a number of teachers took part in the protest as well, which began around 11 a.m. Friday.
“As a group, we shared many stories about incidents we have had in the past to shed light on situations that have happened at the school,” Nogueira said.
Administration officials talked to the students who walked out and told them action would be taken to address the situation, she said.
A sign-up sheet was circulated for a discussion of the issues at a later date and Nogueira said the matter seems to be on the way to resolution.
“We believe that our walkout…was beneficial and brought light to topics that people might not have felt as comfortable sharing with the teachers,” she said. “We feel like we are now making steps in the right direction to fix the problems that are happening at our school.”
School Superintendent John Antonucci said steps have been taken over the last week.
“Since Friday, members of the staff and administration have had several productive conversations with various student groups who participated in the walkout, or are simply interested in furthering the conversation,” he said in an email to The Sun Chronicle on Thursday. “This morning we had a follow-up meeting with over fifty students who contributed positive ideas and solutions to effect change and improve the school for all students and staff.”
Antonucci said the process is ongoing.
“I have said publicly many times this year that until every student in the North Attleborough Public Schools feels like they belong here, then our work towards building a more inclusive school environment is not done,” he said.