NORTH ATTLEBORO — With emotional issues rising among students, partly due to the pandemic, local schools are focusing more on pupils mental well-being.
To that end, North Attleboro High School has a fairly new program that officials say is at the “forefront of this endeavor.”
The school district’s most significant step in the mental health area was taken in late 2021 when the high school became one of the first 50 in the country to sign on as a JED High School.
The program is a multi-year, comprehensive approach to help assess current programs and policies and students’ needs and attitudes towards mental health, and develop a strategy to support all students’ mental well-being over the long term.
For the first year, students were surveyed as part of a school assessment. About 800 of 1,100 took part.
They scored higher than the national average in the assessment, high school psychologist Philip Allessi told the school committee this week.
However, 160 students, or 14%, indicated they didn’t feel part of the school community, and 22% expressed some level of feeling isolated.
“Social connectedness is a big part of the plan,” Allessi said.
Roughly half the students agreed mental health is a priority of the school and felt there was open discussion about the issues.
“We need to address that,” Allessi said.
Also, 70% of students felt there is a good support system, but 360 students, representing the remainder, didn’t think so.
“We’re doing well, but there’s a lot of work we can do. I think JED will be instrumental in that,” Allessi said. “It’s working but we’re not where we should be.”
A report was forwarded to JED, and foundation representatives visited the school in late March.
A strategic plan being developed will be implemented for the second year, with an evaluation in the third year.
A team is helping lead the effort.
Lisa Giuliano, assistant principal at the high school, outlined several components to the plan: engagement, access to services, and reducing the stigma of mental illness, among other steps.
Freshmen classes are told how to access services, Allessi noted.
KyleCares, a town-based foundation that has helped many school districts grapple with issues such as teen suicide, has been a big part of the efforts, even pointing the school system to the JED Foundation. The foundation is a non-profit organization that protects emotional health and prevents suicide for teens and young adults in the United States.
Leaders of the foundation have singled out North Attleboro High School for its efforts with mental health issues in recent years.
An Active Minds chapter led by students has also played a pivotal role providing pledge cards and resource information to fellow students.
“A great resource is their friends,” Allessi said of students.
Nearly 70% of students said they look out for each other.
“We’re working with the students, staff and also the community, using all the resources we can,” Allessi said.