NORTH ATTLEBORO — The high school is in line to get a $100,000 grant for a robotics program that education officials hailed this week as an important “school to work program.”
State Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, filed an amendment last week to allocate funds from the federal pandemic relief funds and state surpluses to local schools for the program.
“This is an opportunity to create a ‘school to work’ and career-oriented program that connects local businesses with schools to prepare our students for the workforce,” Scanlon said. “An educational program such as this will work to address workforce shortage issues in the long term.”
On Monday, Assistant Superintendent Michelle McKeon told the school committee that the potential funding was an important step and the schools had been working with Scanlon to help move the program forward. She said she was working with high school Principal Peter Haviland and “clearing out a space” for it at NAHS.
The school already has a robotics club and NAHS students have won prizes in recent years for their work in the area.
The state House of Representatives last week unanimously passed the spending proposal using federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money and state surplus funds from last year.
Funded at $3.82 billion, the bill addresses disparities made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic, with investments in housing, environment and climate mitigation, economic development, workforce, health and human services, and education.
The House unanimously adopted Scanlon’s amendment for the local schools.
The bill now goes to the state Senate for debate and a possible vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.