NAHS Track Update
A sublayer has been put down on what will be the new running track around Beaupre Field at North Attleboro High School. This photo was taken Tuesday.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO — A major part of the upgrade for the high school’s athletic complex is “on track,” the superintendent of schools says.

While adding, “no pun intended,” John Antonucci told school committee members last week that the running track is on schedule for its final coating this week.

