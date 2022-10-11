NORTH ATTLEBORO — A major part of the upgrade for the high school’s athletic complex is “on track,” the superintendent of schools says.
While adding, “no pun intended,” John Antonucci told school committee members last week that the running track is on schedule for its final coating this week.
The track at the complex dates to the construction of the high school in 1973 and has reached the end of its useful life, officials have said.
The new track is part of the $5 million rehabilitation of the complex, which also includes new bleachers and a new building for concessions and rest rooms.
A 2019 inspection found the 1970s-vintage bleachers at Beaupre Field unsafe and they were demolished at the start of 2020. Since then, major events, including high school graduations, have been moved to Community Field behind Community School and the town hall.
In order to do the track work — which will be completed with the striping and numbering of the lanes for track events — contractors had “to do some surgery on the turf field,” the superintendent said, and they are now “in the process of buttoning the field back up. That’s been the focus of a lot of our attention.”
Antonucci also told committee members that the school district had delivered two more requested items to the state as part of its application for school building assistance funding, with an eye towards a new high school at some point in the future. They included an “educational profile” as well as enrollment project.
It “is a quick snapshot of where we are relative to space,” he said, adding is part of the state agency’s effort to ensure that “communities don’t overbuild or underbuild.”
