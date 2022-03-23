NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town is embarking on an year-long project that will attempt to create a new way to deal with zoning and land use, and give a fresh look to downtown. And it may even pump new life into the troubled Emerald Square shopping mall.
The first phase, to create so-called “mixed use” zoning, is scheduled to be completed by the end of next month. It would allow commercial and residential uses to coexist in some of the town’s business areas, including the Route 1 corridor, Kelley Boulevard and the mall area.
“Mixed-use development is becoming a trend in planning nationwide,” Town Planner Gil Hilario said in an email. “A mixed-use overlay bylaw is needed in North Attleboro to stay ahead, keep Route 1 vibrant, and bring attractive development that combines uses.”
Other phases of the project include design guidelines for downtown, including a streetscape plan for the area along South and North Washington streets, and a cataloging of town-owned land parcels that could be developed for commercial use.
The town has contracted with Stantec, an international professional services company in the design and consulting industry that has offices in Boston. It will be paid for with a $110,000 transfer from the town’s free cash account that the town council approved in January.
Councilor Darius Gregory, chairman of the council’s Economic Growth and Sustainability subcommittee, says he’s excited about the new effort.
“Retaining Santec is an indicator that our town’s leadership feels Santec will provide additional value and clear direction to supplement our master plan,” Gregory said in an email. The town is in the process of a revision to its 2014-vintage master plan, due to be completed later this year.
Santec is due to start touring downtown, Route 1, Kelley Boulevard, and the mall, which has seen several retail outlets depart in recent months, including Sears, one of the original anchor stores when Emerald Square was built some 30 years ago. The overlay section is scheduled to be complete by April 29. Any changes would have to be approved by the planning board and council.
According to a document outlining the scope of its work, “Stantec will assess the areas to best maximize its potential for the three projects.”
Stantec will also lead “a series of public workshops designed to present concepts, engage the public and incorporate feedback, develop an architectural theme, and inform project recommendations and deliverables.”
For the downtown design phase, Stantec will develop guidelines that would “encourage visual unity and possibly a theme, as well as improve the pedestrian experience, walkability, and include streetscaping” as well as landscaping to screen Route 1 and Kelley Boulevard.
Stantec notes the town has a head start. “The North Attleboro downtown has an advantage in its simple, straight layout and proximity to Town services and amenities that make it the ‘heart’ of the town,” the document says. The company will also provide an estimate of costs for any changes.
All the phases will include opportunities for public input, feedback and workshops, in June and July and have a report in hand by mid-October.
Finally, Stantec’s land inventory will include a spreadsheet with information on town-owned parcels and recommendations along with any notable findings and analysis, due by early November.
Information will be updated by December on the town’s website, which is also due for a makeover this year.
Hilario noted that the dates for the various phases are subject to change.
For Gregory, this is “a major steppingstone that further promotes our town’s self-empowered approach to stimulating new growth,” he wrote. “Again, this is the first step of many more to follow and ultimately, it is going to take a lot of collaboration between the public and private sector, with Santec being the shepherd through that process.”