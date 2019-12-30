NORTH ATTLEBORO — For the first time since 2007, the town has new legal representation.
Acting Town Manager Michael Gallagher has appointed and the town council has confirmed KP Law of Boston for the town’s legal work.
The firm has 47 attorneys and extensive experience in public sector law. Its website says its represents one-third of the cities and towns in Massachusetts.
KP Law helped guide the town charter commission through the process of writing and adopting a charter to spell out the structure of town government.
The firm will replace local lawyer Roger Ferris, who submitted his resignation. He said he needed to devote more time to his practice.
The board of selectmen, still in existence at the time, had reappointed Ferris in May, but only for six months.
Members said they wanted continuity, but also wanted a new government that would be taking over in July to have the freedom to pick its own lawyer.
The town council has not yet hired a town manager, but allowed the out-going Gallagher to make the choice.
