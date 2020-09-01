NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Police say the victim struck earlier this week by a hit-and-run driver died Tuesday morning and a suspect is in custody in Rhode Island on fugitive charges related to the accident.
Paul M. Re, 62, of South Attleboro, died at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence where he was taken by ambulance after the accident on Adamsdale Road about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, according to police.
Meanwhile, the suspect, Thomas Roy, 31, of Pawtucket, was being held in Rhode Island as a fugitive from justice. He faces an appearance in court to determine whether he will waive an extradition clearing his way to be returned to Massachusetts.
The fugitive charge is based on charges filed by local police of two counts of leaving the scene of personal injury and one count of driving to endanger, police Capt. Joseph DiRenzo said.
The charges will likely be upgraded when he is arraigned in Attleboro District Court, DiRenzo said.
Police also have the pickup truck that is believed to be the one involved in the accident.
Police say Re was walking with Joy Saint-Hilaire, 60, of Pawtucket, when they were struck in the area of 107 Adamsdale Road, near Galway Drive. Saint-Hilaire was also injured but has been released from Rhode Island Hospital after treatment, according to police.
