NORTH ATTLEBORO — Firefighters from a number of area communities responded to a Memorial Day fire in the basement of a local home.
Firefighters battled smoke, flames and warm weather as they fought the fire at 14 Atlantic Road.
Responding shortly before 2 p.m. Monday, crews pulled one hose line to the rear of the house and into the basement and had a second line ready to go at the front of the house but it wasn’t used.
Deputy Fire Chief Mike Chabot said the fire appeared to have started in a bathroom light fixture/exhaust fan and spread to the adjacent ceiling.
Firefighters from Attleboro, Mansfield, Plainville, Foxboro and Cumberland assisted at the scene.
When they weren’t working inside the house, crews stood under large trees in the front lawn of the house and other nearby houses that offered shade from the sun.
No injuries were reported.
The two-story, single family home is located off of Bungay Road, which was partially closed to traffic during the fire.