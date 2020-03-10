NORTH ATTLEBORO — Firefighters battled a stubborn two-alarm fire at a Towne Street home Tuesday afternoon.
The occupants were reported out of the two-story 546 Towne St. house when firefighters arrived and no injuries were reported.
The fire was called in about 1:20 p.m. and declared knocked down in about an hour. The blaze was initially reported in an attached garage but responding firefighters discovered it had spread to the house.
While fighting the blaze, crews at one point had four hoses trained on the house, and at another point, firefighters were ordered off the roof for fear it was in danger of collapsing.
Firefighters from surrounding communities, including Attleboro, Norton, Plainville, Cumberland, Mansfield and Foxboro, responded to assist local firefighters and/or help cover the fire station.
The state Fire Marshal’s office was called to the scene to help investigate the cause of the fire.
The American Red Cross was helping the family.
It was the second house fire in North Attleboro in 10 days.
