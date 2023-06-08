Walker, Adam Arraignment
Murder suspect Adam Walker at his arriagnment June 1, 2021 in Attleboro District Court His lawyer, Frank Camera, is standing next to him.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO — The suspect charged with the 2021 killing of a local man over an alleged drug deal will undergo a court-ordered examination by a forensic psychologist.

Adam Walker, 35, of East Providence, will be examined to “assess the extent of (the) defendant’s mental health ailments and their relation to the alleged charge,” according to court papers filed recently by Danvers lawyer John G. MacLachlan.

