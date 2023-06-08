NORTH ATTLEBORO — The suspect charged with the 2021 killing of a local man over an alleged drug deal will undergo a court-ordered examination by a forensic psychologist.
Adam Walker, 35, of East Providence, will be examined to “assess the extent of (the) defendant’s mental health ailments and their relation to the alleged charge,” according to court papers filed recently by Danvers lawyer John G. MacLachlan.
Walker is accused in the May 26, 2021 shooting death of Peter Schifone, 38, at Schifone’s apartment at 64 High St. Schifone was shot once in the chest and was pronounced dead at Sturdy Memorial Hospital about 45 minutes later, according to police reports.
Walker has pleaded not guilty in Fall River Superior Court to murder and two related gun charges in Fall River.
Walker is representing himself with MacLachlan assisting him as standby counsel. Walker, who is being held without bail, has been represented by three other attorneys previously but they have all withdrawn from the case, according to court records.
MacLachlan declined to discuss the case Thursday other than to say that the forensic psychologist has been selected by the defense.
Up to $3,000 in state funds has been approved by the court to pay for the services of Dr. Frederick Winsmann because the defendant is indigent, according to court records.
Winsmann is affiliated with Harvard Medical School and is a licensed psychologist in Massachusetts, New York and Florida, according to his website.
In addition to his private practice, he has completed more than 400 forensic evaluations after being retained by attorneys and appointed by courts in Massachusetts and 10 other states and in federal courts. He has testified as an expert witness in state and federal courts, according to the website.
Walker was arrested in Swansea two days after the homicide, which occurred after a disagreement over a drug transaction, a prosecutor said at the time of Walker’s arraignment.
At the time of the shooting, Schifone was in his apartment with a friend. The 37-year-old Stoughton woman told police she was inside the apartment when Schifone was shot just outside his door in the hallway.
She saw the shooting through a partially opened door but could not see the shooter’s face, according to police reports. A prosecutor said Walker allegedly admitted to a friend that he shot Schifone.
A trial date has not been set.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.